Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Tasa de alcoholemia Detenido un camionero por superar ocho veces la tasa permitida de alcoholemia

El conductor circulaba por la autopista AP-7 saltándose la restricción para camiones que está vigente en esta carretera.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
El camión detenido por los Mossos d'Esquadra.

El camión detenido por los Mossos d'Esquadra.

Los Mossos d'Esquadra han detenido este viernes en Cambrils, en Tarragona a un camionero que circulaba por la autopista AP-7 bebido, superando en ocho la tasa de alcoholemia permitida, y haciendo eses.

La policía autonómica ha informado que el conductor será también denunciado por circular saltándose la restricción para camiones que está vigente para la AP-7 para este viernes por la mañana, para el domingo por la tarde y para todo el próximo lunes.

Durante las vacaciones de Semana Santa, se restringe la circulación de camiones en algunas vías para facilitar las operaciones de salida y regreso.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad