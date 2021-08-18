La tasa de incidencia baja otros 20 puntos, pero vuelve a registrarse el número de fallecimientos más alto desde mayo

madrid
La incidencia de la pandemia continúa su curva descendente. Según ha informado el Ministerio de Sanidad en su reporte diario, las comunidades autónomas han notificado este miércoles 11.956 nuevos casos de COVID-19. Estas cifras son inferiores a las del mismo día de la semana pasada, cuando se notificaron 17.023 positivos, lo que indica una clara tendencia a la baja en la evolución de la pandemia.
En el informe de este miércoles se han añadido 144 nuevos fallecimientos, el mismo número que el día anterior. Hace exactamente una semana se habían registrado 93 muertes.
La cifra total de contagios en España se eleva ya a 4.745.558 desde el inicio de la pandemia, según las estadísticas oficiales. La incidencia acumulada en los últimos 14 días por 100.000 habitantes se sitúa en 378,13, frente a 398,94 del día anterior. En las pasadas dos semanas se ha registrado un total de 179.428 positivos.
De acuerdo a los datos actualizados, 82.883 personas con prueba diagnóstica positiva han fallecido desde que el virus llegó a España. En la última semana han fallecido 374 personas con diagnóstico de COVID-19 positivo confirmado.
Actualmente, hay 8.819 pacientes ingresados por COVID-19 en toda España, lo que implica una caída respecto a los 9.191 ayer que se notificaron el martes. También ha descendido el número de ingresos en las UCI: de 1.907 notificados el martes se ha pasado a 1.861 este miércoles. La tasa de ocupación de camas ocupadas por coronavirus se sitúa en el 7,53%, mientras que en las UCI se ubica en el 20,28%.
