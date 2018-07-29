Fomento propondrá transferir a las comunidades autónomas las competencias para otorgar nuevas licencias de alquiler de vehículos con conductor (VTC), según han confirmado fuentes del ministerio, y ha adelantado al próximo miércoles la Conferencia Nacional del Transporte, que estaba prevista para septiembre.
Los taxistas de Barcelona y Madrid convocaron este sábado una huelga indefinida para pedir que no se autoricen nuevas licencias, convocatoria a la que se han sumado o se sumarán a partir del lunes otras ciudades españolas.
Según fuentes de Fomento, el objetivo del ministerio es "apostar por el diálogo" entre las partes y solucionar un problema "que generó la alcaldesa de Barcelona, Ada Colau", al aprobar un reglamento para el que no tenía competencias.
Fomento recuerda que el ministro de Fomento, José Luis Ábalos, planteó la propuesta de transferir las competencias para dar nuevas licencias en la comisión parlamentaria celebrada el pasado día 12, aunque "en ese momento, nadie recogió el guante".
El Ministerio ha citado el lunes a las 12.00 horas a las principales asociaciones del sector –Fedetaxi, Élite Taxi y Antaxi– a cuyos representantes recibirá el secretario de Estado de Infraestructuras, Transporte y Vivienda, Pedro Saura. El martes la cita será con las asociaciones de las VTC, que aglutina a plataformas como Uber y Cafify.
