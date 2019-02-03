Las empresas de Vehículos de Transporte con Conductor (VTC) denuncian ante la Audiencia Nacional a los taxistas por organización criminal, debido a las protestas de los taxistas entre Madrid y Barcelona.
Las denuncias a los taxistas han sido personalizadas en figuras relevantes que aparecen en los medios de comunicación como voces autorizadas para hablar en nombre de los taxistas, según han asegurado diversas fuentes a Público. Uno de los afectados podría ser Tito Álvarez, de Élite Taxi Barcelona.
La querella ha ido a parar al Juzgado Central de Instrucción número 6 de la Audiencia Nacional. Al frente de éste se encuentra el magistrado Manuel García Castellón, el cual también instruye otros casos de gran relevancia como el procedimiento contra el excomisario Villarejo, según informa La Información.
Este movimiento por parte de los VTC, liderado por Unauto, Cabiby y Uber, no es sorpresivo dentro de la comunidad del taxi: "Contábamos con algo así", comentan fuentes del gremio.
¿Prosperarán las denuncias?
"Tienen dinero porque funcionan con fondos de inversión y pueden pagarse los abogados"
La nueva incógnita es si prosperarán o no las demandas y querellas que alegan "organización criminal", a lo que las fuentes consultadas por Público responden con condicionales: "Será una cuestión de voluntad social", ya que si los ciudadanos acaban entendiendo el conflicto y posicionándose con los taxistas, lograrán que las denuncias no tengan mucho recorrido.
"Es previsible que estas denuncias llegaran. Tienen dinero porque funcionan con fondos de inversión y pueden pagarse los abogados. Además, en otros sectores les ha ido bien, pero aquí los taxistas no les dejamos hacer", asegura Santiago Muñoz, de la Asociación Nacional del Taxi.
