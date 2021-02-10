Estás leyendo: Salud Pública abre expediente a los infractores identificados en la fiesta del Teatro Barceló

A raíz de las imágenes que se difundieron de la fiesta, la Policía Municipal se personó en las instalaciones del Teatro y ha podido identificar a 7 personas que cometieron esas infracciones.

La Dirección General de Salud Pública de la Consejería de Sanidad de la Comunidad de Madrid ha resuelto incoar expediente contra los infractores identificados en la fiesta que se produjo el pasado 21 de enero en el Teatro Barceló de Madrid. Lo ha hecho tras el informe elaborado por la Policía Municipal de Madrid sobre este evento.

Tanto en redes sociales como en distintos medios de comunicación, se publicó un vídeo en el que se veía a un grupo de jóvenes bailando juntos, muchos de ellos sin mascarilla y sin guardar la distancia interpersonal, situaciones que incumplen las medidas de seguridad establecidas por la covid-19. A raíz de esas imágenes la Policía Municipal se personó en las instalaciones del Teatro para recabar información y visionar las imágenes de las cámaras de seguridad del local.

Gracias a esta intervención y realizadas las actuaciones oportunas, se ha podido identificar a 7 personas que cometieron esas infracciones, por lo que ahora Salud Pública incoará el correspondiente expediente administrativo sancionador, con cuantías aún por establecer.

