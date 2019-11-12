La hasta ahora número dos del periódico financiero británico Financial Times (FT), Roula Khalaf, se convertirá en 2020 en la primera mujer que dirigirá este diario en sustitución de Lionel Barber, que anunció este martes su dimisión.
Khalaf, subdirectora del periódico desde 2016 y anteriormente impulsora de una red global de más de 100 corresponsales en el extranjero, será a partir del próximo año la primera directora del FT en sus 131 años de historia. "Es un gran honor que me nombren directora del FT, la mejor organización de noticias del mundo", afirmó hoy la veterana periodista, que en el pasado también dirigió la sección de Oriente Medio durante la Primavera Árabe y trabajó en el norte de África.
Su nombramiento se conoció después de que Barber anunciara este martes en un mensaje en su cuenta de Twitter que dejará su puesto a principios de 2020, tras catorce años al frente del periódico: "Una noticia personal. Después de catorce años, dimitiré como director en Año Nuevo". "Ha sido un privilegio y un gran placer desempeñar el mejor trabajo dentro del periodismo", señaló.
Como director del reputado diario económico desde 2005, Barber fue el encargado de supervisar la venta del periódico por el grupo mediático Pearson Media Group a la corporación japonesa Nikkei en 2015. Durante el debate sobre el brexit, tema dominante desde 2016 en la prensa británica, el FT ha adoptado un enfoque liberal. De hecho, ese mismo año Francia ofreció al periodista el mayor honor en el reconocimiento de su carrera por el "papel positivo en el debate europeo" del periódico británico.
