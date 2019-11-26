Nestlé, el gigante de alimentación suizo, ha decidido acabar con la publicidad en el programa de Telecinco (Grupo Mediaset) Gran Hermano, después de que en las últimas semanas se difundiera un vídeo en el que la concursante de GH 18 que sufrió un abuso sexual, Carlota Prado, veía una grabación de ese momento sola y sin asistencia psicológica. Además, el programa no detuvo al agresor pese a que la casa está siendo grabada y vigilada las 24 horas.
La marca alimenticia ha anunciado el cese de su apoyo publicitario al reality estrella de Mediaset a través de su cuenta de Twitter y en la de Nescafé, marca de café de la organización. De esta forma Nestlé se convierte en la tercera marca que abandona a Gran Hermano, después de que Fi Network, operadora global de telecomunicaciones, y la marca de verduras Carretilla anunciaran que dejarían de emitir sus anuncios en el programa.
Hola, rechazamos totalmente cualquier tipo de abuso o violencia de género y hemos decidido retirar la publicidad en estas circunstancias.— Nestlé España (@Nestle_es) November 26, 2019
Hola, rechazamos totalmente cualquier tipo de abuso o violencia de género y hemos decidido retirar la publicidad en estas circunstancias.— NESCAFÉ (@Nescafe_ES) November 26, 2019
Buenos días, a partir de este incidente, hemos decidido retirar la publicidad de este programa. Un saludo.— ElCarretillero (@ElCarretillero) November 26, 2019
Desde Fi Network rechazamos enérgicamente cualquier tipo de abuso o violencia sexual, así que hemos decidido retirar la publicidad de Gran Hermano como repulsa al presunto caso de violación ocurrido en el programa. pic.twitter.com/NX7PkWC4r5— FI NETWORK (@FiNetwork) November 25, 2019
