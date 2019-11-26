Público
Público
Únete a nosotros

Televisión Tres marcas retiran su publicidad de 'Gran Hermano' por el caso de la violación a una concursante 

La marca de alimentación Nestlé,la telefónica Fi Network y la empresa de verduras Carretilla han dejado de invertir.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
José María López, el concursante de 'Gran Hermano' que abusó de Carlota Prado durante el programa. / CAPTURA - MEDIASET

José María López, el concursante de 'Gran Hermano' que abusó de Carlota Prado durante el programa. / CAPTURA - MEDIASET

Nestlé, el gigante de alimentación suizo, ha decidido acabar con la publicidad en el programa de Telecinco (Grupo Mediaset) Gran Hermano, después de que en las últimas semanas se difundiera un vídeo en el que la concursante de GH 18  que sufrió un abuso sexual, Carlota Prado, veía una grabación de ese momento sola y sin asistencia psicológica. Además, el programa no detuvo al agresor pese a que la casa está siendo grabada y vigilada las 24 horas. 

La marca alimenticia ha anunciado el cese de su apoyo publicitario al reality  estrella de Mediaset a través de su cuenta de Twitter y en la de Nescafé, marca de café de la organización. De esta forma Nestlé se convierte en la tercera marca que abandona a Gran Hermano, después de que Fi Network, operadora global de telecomunicaciones, y la marca de verduras Carretilla anunciaran que dejarían de emitir sus anuncios en el programa. 

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad