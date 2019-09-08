Las temperaturas durante el día sufrirán un descenso este lunes 9 de septiembre en el tercio occidental y extremo norte de la Península, mientras que subirán en el resto. Y, en general, se esperan pocos cambios en las mínimas.
Según indica la Agencia Estatal de Meteorología (AEMET), este lunes se prevé nubosidad, que irá en aumento a lo largo del día, con lluvias al final, en el Cantábrico y el norte de Galicia. Estas lluvias podrán extenderse al alto Ebro y al norte de la meseta Norte y de Navarra.
Igualmente, en Catalunya habrá predominio de cielos nubosos, con algunas tormentas aisladas al principio en la costa y con chubascos y tormentas fuertes y generalizados al final, así como en el área de Melilla, donde estará nuboso o cubierto al principio del día con chubascos y tormentas fuertes, tendiendo a mejorar por la mañana.
En el resto del área mediterránea, se esperan intervalos nubosos, con posibilidad de algunas tormentas aisladas por la tarde en áreas montañosas del interior, que serán más probables en el sureste de Andalucía.
Con motivo de las lluvias, la AEMET ha decretado aviso de nivel amarillo (riesgo) en Granada por tormentas, y en Melilla por lluvias y tormentas. Por el contrario, los cielos estarán poco nubosos o bien despejados en el sur de Canarias, y se esperan intervalos nubosos sin precipitaciones en el resto del país.
Con respecto al viento, será de componente norte en Galicia y Canarias, mientras que en el resto se prevén vientos flojos variables que aumentarán a lo largo del día y que tenderán a sur en Baleares y norte del litoral mediterráneo; a oeste en la meseta Sur y Andalucía; y a norte en el resto.
