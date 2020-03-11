Estás leyendo: Vuelven a subir las temperaturas hasta alcanzar valores veraniegos

Público
Público

Previsión meteorológica Vuelven a subir las temperaturas hasta alcanzar valores veraniegos

Los termómetros se situarán en niveles notablemente más altos de lo normal para esta época del año en buena parte del país, aunque en la mitad noroeste de Galicia no se descarta que se produzca alguna lluvia.

Una mujer pasea este martes por la orilla de la playa de La Concha de San Sebastián. EFE
Una mujer pasea este martes por la orilla de la playa de La Concha de San Sebastián. EFE

Noticias relacionadas: Se colocarán automáticamente entre el texto. El número de informaciones que aparecerán dependerá del número de párrafos que tenga la noticia.

madrid

europa press

Las temperaturas volverán a subir este miércoles y se situarán en valores notablemente más altos de lo normal para esta época del año en buena parte de España, según ha informado la Agencia Estatal de Meteorología (AEMET), que prevé una jornada en la que predominará la estabilidad atmosférica.

En concreto, señala que en la mitad noroeste de Galicia el miércoles tendrá cielos nubosos o con intervalos nubosos y no se descarta que se produzca alguna lluvia débil. También se esperan intervalos nubosos en el resto de Galicia y el Cantábrico mientras en el resto del país se esperan cielos poco nubosos o con algunos intervalos de nubes altas.

También puede haber probabilidad de algunos bancos de niebla matinales en el noroeste de la Península y habrá calimas en Canarias.

En la mitad noroeste de Galicia no se descarta que se produzca alguna lluvia

Las temperaturas diurnas subirán de forma "casi generalizada" salvo en el Cantábrico occidental, el extremo occidental de Andalucía y la mitad oeste de Canarias, donde permanecerán pocos cambios.

El ascenso podrá ser notable en zonas de los extremos noreste y sureste de la Península. En cuanto a las temperaturas mínimas, también experimentarán un ascenso ligero. En todo caso, serán superiores a las normales para la época del año.

Finalmente, el viento soplará del suroeste en el litoral de Galicia y en Baleares; desde el Levante moderado en el Estrecho, y del noreste en Canarias. En el resto soplarán vientos flojos variables o estará en calma.

Etiquetas

selección público

¿Qué es y por qué
es importante?

A partir de ahora

se escribe con

Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia. Creado para lectores exigentes como tú