madrid
Las temperaturas volverán a subir este miércoles y se situarán en valores notablemente más altos de lo normal para esta época del año en buena parte de España, según ha informado la Agencia Estatal de Meteorología (AEMET), que prevé una jornada en la que predominará la estabilidad atmosférica.
En concreto, señala que en la mitad noroeste de Galicia el miércoles tendrá cielos nubosos o con intervalos nubosos y no se descarta que se produzca alguna lluvia débil. También se esperan intervalos nubosos en el resto de Galicia y el Cantábrico mientras en el resto del país se esperan cielos poco nubosos o con algunos intervalos de nubes altas.
También puede haber probabilidad de algunos bancos de niebla matinales en el noroeste de la Península y habrá calimas en Canarias.
Las temperaturas diurnas subirán de forma "casi generalizada" salvo en el Cantábrico occidental, el extremo occidental de Andalucía y la mitad oeste de Canarias, donde permanecerán pocos cambios.
El ascenso podrá ser notable en zonas de los extremos noreste y sureste de la Península. En cuanto a las temperaturas mínimas, también experimentarán un ascenso ligero. En todo caso, serán superiores a las normales para la época del año.
Finalmente, el viento soplará del suroeste en el litoral de Galicia y en Baleares; desde el Levante moderado en el Estrecho, y del noreste en Canarias. En el resto soplarán vientos flojos variables o estará en calma.
