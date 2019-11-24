La borrasca Cecilia dejará este domingo vientos de hasta 100 km/h en Tarragona y Castellón, que estarán en aviso naranja por este fenómeno, según ha informado la Agencia Estatal de Meteorología.
En el tercio este peninsular y Baleares los vientos soplarán del noroeste; y del oeste y suroeste en el resto. El viento será fuerte a primeras horas en el bajo Ebro e intervalos de fuerte en Pirineos, Ampurdán, Baleares y, avanzando el día, en el litoral norte de Galicia y oeste de Asturias. Alisios en Canarias.
En el Cantábrico oriental y Pirineo occidental se esperan cielos nubosos con lluvias al principio, tendiendo a bajar de intensidad y a abrirse claros durante el día. Asimismo, es probable algún chubasco matinal en el este de Baleares. Un nuevo frente atlántico provocará un aumento de la nubosidad a lo largo del día en buena parte de la vertiente atlántica, que irá dejando precipitaciones en Galicia, Cantábrico occidental, norte y oeste de Castilla y León y, al final del día, en el oeste del sistema Central.
No se descarta que las precipitaciones sean localmente fuertes o persistentes en Rías Baixas. En el resto del extremo norte peninsular nubes medias y altas y poco nuboso o despejado en Andalucía y resto del área mediterránea. En Canarias, intervalos nubosos con probables lluvias débiles en el norte por la mañana.
La cota de nieve en la primera mitad del día se situará en Pirineos en 1.000/1.400 metros, subiendo a 1.200/1.600 metros, y en la Ibérica occidental 1.000/1.4000 metros. En valles de ambas mesetas, norte de Andalucía y en zonas de montaña de la mitad norte, se esperan brumas y posibles blancos de niebla matinales.
Las temperaturas diurnas aumentarán en el extremo norte peninsular y las nocturnas descenderán en las mitades sur y este.
