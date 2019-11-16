Público
Temporal Más de un centenar de carreteras secundarias siguen afectadas por la nieve

Las vías que están intransitables se encuentran en Asturias, Cantabria, Castilla y León y Granada. 

Un peregrino de Valladolid circula con su bicicleta por el kilómetro 10 de la carretera LU-663. EFE/Eliseo Trigo

Más de 110 carreteras de la red secundaria siguen afectadas por el temporal de nieve a primeras horas de la mañana del sábado, de las cuales 17 permanecen intransitables para el tráfico, según datos de la Dirección General de Tráfico.

En total, la nieve ha hecho intransitables al tráfico 332 kilómetros de la red secundaria, incluidos los puertos de montaña, pero no afecta a autopistas y autovías.

Las vías y carreteras secundarias que están intransitables se encuentran en Asturias, Cantabria, en Castilla y León (en las provincias de Burgos, León y Salamanca), así como la A-4025 en ambos sentidos en la sierre de Güejar, en Granada.

La dirección general de Tráfico ofrece información actualizada del estado de todas las carreteras afectadas.

