Quince carreteras siguen intransitables y otras cincuenta presentan complicaciones, restricciones o requieren usar cadenas por las nevadas y el frío, según informa la Dirección General de Tráfico (DGT), que sitúa las principales dificultades en vías de Asturias, Castilla y León, Cantabria y Aragón.
Permanecen cerradas al tráfico la A-4025 (Güejar Sierra), en la provincia de Granada; y las AS-112 (San Isidro), AS-117 (Tarna), AS-251 (Falla Los Lobos), AS-348 (Connio) y AS-364 (La Marta) en Asturias. Cantabria no se puede circular en la CA-631 (Estacas de Trueba) y la CA-643 (Puerto Lunada).
Están cerradas en Castilla y León la BU-570 (Estacas de Trueba) y la BU-572 (La Lunada), en la provincia de Burgos. En León sucede lo mismo en las LE-126 (Fonte da Cova), LE-142 (Acebedo), LE-233 (Boca de Huérgano), LE-321 (Valdelugueros), LE-481 (San Emiliano) y LE-491 (Cabrillanes). En Salamanca no se circula en la DSA-180 (La Hoya).
