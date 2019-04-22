El temporal de lluvia y viento que afecta a la Comunitat Valenciana ha dejado acumulados hasta 250 litros por metro cuadrado en Xàbia (Alicante), en la comarca de La Marina Alta, donde los bomberos han tenido que realizar durante esta noche cerca de un centenar de rescates en vehículos y viviendas y han desalojado a más de 300 personas, según ha informado el diario Levante. En concreto, 89 de ellas han pasado la noche en el albergue provisional habilitado por la Cruz Roja, ya que se ha tenido que evacuar el camping El Naranjal, que está en la zona del Arenal.
Calles anegadas con casi un metro de agua y conductores atrapados en sus vehículos ha sido el escenario al que han tenido que hacer frente la Policía Local, la Cruz Roja, Protección Civil, la Guardia Civil y los bomberos, que han tenido que atender a más de 263 peticiones de ayuda, la mayoría de gente atrapada en coches. Los agentes han llegado a toparse con un coche que estaba sumergido a dos metros de profundidad.
En Dénia se han producido muchos incendios de cableado eléctrico por cortocircuitos producidos al ser alcanzados por el agua
Además, en Dénia se han producido muchos incendios de cableado eléctrico por cortocircuitos producidos al ser alcanzados por el agua. Cerca de 70 personas, entre adultos y niños, han sido trasladados por los bomberos al aparcamiento del Hospital de Denía y al interior del propio centro hospitalario, y otros han sido llevados a zonas seguras en zonas más altas.
Algunas zonas de Alicante llegaron a estar ayer durante unas horas en alerta roja por fuertes precipitaciones, aunque este lunes esta provincia, así como el litoral de la Comunitat permanece en alerta amarilla por lluvia acumuladas de 60 litros por metro cuadrado y fenómenos costeros con olas de tres metros de altura. El Centro de Emergencias de la Generalitat llegó a declarar la emergencia situación 1 en las comarcas de La Marina Alta, en la provincia de Alicante, y de La Safor, La Ribera Alta y la Ribera Baja en la provincia de Valencia.
Según la Agencia Estatal de Meteorologia (Aemet), no se alcanzaba esta cantidad tan importante desde octubre de 1957 en Xàbia, donde la precipitación fue fuerte y persistente durante casi seis horas y aunque este lunes sigue lloviendo, lo hace con menor intensidad. La Aemet señala que aunque ha habido temporales adversos en abril, por ejemplo en el año 2002 o 1997, ninguno ha tenido "la extensión espacial" del de este año. Además, indica que en casi todos los observatorios de la mitad sur del territorio, del interior sur de Castellón y en zonas del interior norte y prelitoral de Valencia se han superado los 100 litros por metro cuadrado, y en zonas del sur de Valencia y el norte de Alicante, los 200 litros por metro.
Otros registros de lluvias recogidos durante este domingo son 148 litros por metro cuadrado en Pinet (Valencia), 144,8 en La Vall de Gallinera; 143,4 en Oliva; 130,2 en La Vall de Laguar; 123,2 en L'Atzubia; 118 en Barx; o 117 en Murla.
