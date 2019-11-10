Público
Público
Únete a nosotros

Temporal Menorca El temporal deja incomunicada Menorca por vía marítima tras el cierre del puerto de Mahón y Ciutadella

El transporte marítimo de pasajeros no se ha visto afectado, esta mañana se ha adelantado la salida del buque que se dirigía a Barcelona. 

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Imagen de archivo del puerto de Ciudadela en Menorca. EFE/Oscar Pipkin.

Imagen de archivo del puerto de Ciudadela en Menorca. EFE/Oscar Pipkin.

Menorca se encuentra incomunicada al tráfico marítimo desde las 19.40 horas de este domingo tras el cierre del puerto de Mahón a causa del fuerte temporal que azota la isla.

El cierre del puerto no ha afectado al transporte marítimo de pasajeros porque esta mañana se ha adelantado la salida del buque que se dirigía a Barcelona.

El puerto de Ciutadella permanece cerrado desde primera hora de la mañana, tras registrarse a lo largo del día rachas de viento superiores a los 60 kilómetros por hora y olas de más de tres metros de altura. 

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad