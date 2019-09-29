Un apagón del suministro eléctrico afecta a toda la isla de Tenerife, sin que se conozca la causa, han indicado a Efe fuentes de la compañía eléctrica Unelco-Endesa.
Fuentes del Centro Coordinador de Emergencias y Seguridad 112 del Gobierno de Canarias han indicado a Efe que la alerta del apagón la recibieron en torno a las 13.12 horas. La alcaldesa de la ciudad augura que tardará seis horas en reponerse el servicio.
Endesa intenta restablecer La Luz en la isla, nos informa que tardarán unas 6 horas— Patricia Hernández (@PatriciaHdezGut) September 29, 2019
Estas fuentes añadieron que se han recibido numerosas llamadas por incidencias relacionadas con paradas de ascensores y salidas de garajes. El tráfico aéreo no está afectado por el apagón que sufre la isla de Tenerife y las operaciones se mantienen con normalidad, ha informado un portavoz de AENA.
La alcaldesa de Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Patricia Hernández, indica en su cuenta de Twitter que el suministro tardará en restablecerse unas seis horas, según ha dicho Endesa.
Tras el apagón, la Policía Local de Santa Cruz de Tenerife está movilizando efectivos para facilitar el tráfico ante la falta de semáforos.
