Acoso laboral Un tercio de los trabajadores de la ONU denuncia haber sido víctima de acoso sexual 

Según indica un informe publicado este martes por Naciones Unidas el 21,7% de los encuestados ha asegurado que han sido objeto de bromas ofensivas o sexuales, un 14,2% han recibido comentarios abusivos sobre su apariencia o actividades sexuales y un 13% han sido abordados con temas sexuales.

El secretario general de las Naciones Unidas, Antonio Guterres, el 15 de enero de 2019 en Nueva York | AFP

Un tercio de los trabajadores de Naciones Unidas ha denunciado haber sido víctima del acoso sexual durante los últimos dos años, según indica un informe publicado este martes por la organización.

El documento ha sido redactado en base a una encuesta realizada el pasado mes de noviembre. El secretario general de la ONU, António Guterres, ha aseverado que los resultados muestran dos cosas: "Primero, que tenemos mucho que hacer para abordar el acoso sexual y, segundo, que hay un sentimiento de desconfianza y falta de acción al respecto".

Sólo una de cada tres personas ha denunciado este tipo de experiencias

El sondeo ha tenido lugar en el marco del creciente movimiento 'Me Too' en contra del acoso y abuso sexual. Según el informe, el 21,7% de los encuestados ha asegurado que han sido objeto de bromas ofensivas o sexuales, un 14,2% han recibido comentarios abusivos sobre su apariencia o actividades sexuales y un 13% han sido abordados con temas sexuales.

Más de la mitad de aquellos que han experimentado acoso sexual han señalado que sucedió en el lugar de trabajo, mientras que un 17,1% han asegurado que ha sucedido en algún evento social relacionado con el trabajo. Dos de cada 3 acosadores son hombres, según el sondeo, que recoge que sólo una de cada tres personas ha denunciado este tipo de experiencias.

