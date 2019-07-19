Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Terminal T4 Hallan un feto momificado en un avión de la  T4 y analizan si es de un humano o de un simio

Envuelto en tela y oculto en un recipiente, el feto se escondía dentro del baño de un avión que venía desde Cuba.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Ventanas del Boeing 737 Max Jet / EUROPA PRESS

Ventanas de un Boeing 737 Max Jet / EUROPA PRESS

El pasado 3 de julio, la Guardia Civil encontró un feto momificado escondido en el baño de un avión procedente de Cuba. El avión se encontraba en la Terminal 4 del Aeropuerto Adolfo Suárez-Madrid Barajas. 

Según fuentes del Instituto Armado, tras la información adelantada por El Mundo, todo apunta que la primera hipótesis que manejan los encargados del caso es que se trata del feto de un simio. Sin embargo, habrá que esperar para que los resultados de la autopsia lo determinen.

El feto encontrado fue enviado al Instituto Anatómico Forense de Madrid con el fin de conocer su procedencia, mientras que la Guardia Civil se encuentran "a la espera de los resultados". Según El Mundo, el embrión estaba envuelto en una tela y dentro de un recipiente que se encontraba oculto en un habitáculo donde se colocan las toallas del baño.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad