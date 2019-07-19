El pasado 3 de julio, la Guardia Civil encontró un feto momificado escondido en el baño de un avión procedente de Cuba. El avión se encontraba en la Terminal 4 del Aeropuerto Adolfo Suárez-Madrid Barajas.
Según fuentes del Instituto Armado, tras la información adelantada por El Mundo, todo apunta que la primera hipótesis que manejan los encargados del caso es que se trata del feto de un simio. Sin embargo, habrá que esperar para que los resultados de la autopsia lo determinen.
El feto encontrado fue enviado al Instituto Anatómico Forense de Madrid con el fin de conocer su procedencia, mientras que la Guardia Civil se encuentran "a la espera de los resultados". Según El Mundo, el embrión estaba envuelto en una tela y dentro de un recipiente que se encontraba oculto en un habitáculo donde se colocan las toallas del baño.
Comentarios Solo las personas que pertenecen a la República de Público pueden escribir comentarios y debatir nuestras noticias. Nuestro objetivo es crear un debate enriquecedor y libre de trolls. Únete aquí para expresar tu opinión en un medio que le da valor a sus lectores y al intercambio de ideas con el respeto como principio fundamental. Si ya formas parte, solo tienes que iniciar sesión.
