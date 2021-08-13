Estás leyendo: Un terremoto de 4,2 con epicentro en la localidad de Chimeneas se deja sentir en toda la provincia de Granada

Público
Público

Un terremoto de 4,2 con epicentro en la localidad de Chimeneas se deja sentir en toda la provincia de Granada

La profundidad del epicentro de este seísmo fue de cinco kilómetros.

Daños del terremoto provocado en un edificio de Granada.
Daños de un terremoto anterior provocado en un edificio de Granada. —Archivo |  efe

Granada

La provincia de Granada sufrió en la noche de este jueves un nuevo movimiento sísmico --en esta ocasión, atendiendo a los datos facilitados por el Instituto Geográfico Nacional, de 4,2 grados en la escala Richter-- que se pudo sentir en diferentes puntos de la provincia de Granada.

De hecho, fueron muchos los avisos de personas que, a través de las redes sociales, aseguraron haber sentido también en las provincias de Granada y Sevilla este terremoto, producido a las 23.25 horas con epicentro al nordeste de la localidad granadina de Chimeneas. La profundidad del epicentro de este seísmo fue de cinco kilómetros.

Dos minutos después tuvo lugar una réplica con epicentro al suroeste de Santa Fe, con una magnitud de 3,1 y una profundidad de diez kilómetros.

Más noticias

Etiquetas

selección público