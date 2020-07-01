Estás leyendo: Registrado un terremoto de 3,9 de magnitud al sur de El Hierro

Público
Público

Terremoto en El Hierro Registrado un terremoto de 3,9 de magnitud al sur de El Hierro

El seísmo se ha localizado a unos 23 kilómetros de profundidad hacia las 06.33, hora local.

Localización del epicentro, en una imagen ofrecida por el Instituto Geográfico Nacional.
Localización del epicentro, en una imagen ofrecida por el Instituto Geográfico Nacional.

El hierro

Actualizado:

agencias

Un terremoto de magnitud 3,9 ha sido registrado este miércoles al sur de la isla canaria de El Hierro, en la zona de La Restinga, en el municipio de El Pinar, según ha informado el Instituto Geográfico Nacional (IGN).

El epicentro del seísmo se ha localizado en el mar a unos 23 kilómetros de profundidad hacia las 06.33, hora local, y, según el Instituto Geográfico Nacional, el terremoto se ha sentido en diversas poblaciones de la isla.

En esta zona en la zona se producen movimientos sísmicos con frecuencia desde que en 2011 'nació' el volcán Tagoro. Este movimiento sísmico ha estado precedido de otro, de magnitud 1,7, que se localizó también en el mar, al oeste del municipio de La Frontera y una profundidad de 15 kilómetros.

Fuentes del Centro Coordinador de Emergencias y Seguridad 112 del Gobierno de Canarias han indicado a que no se han recibido llamadas de daños por parte de la población.

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público