El hierro
Un terremoto de magnitud 3,9 ha sido registrado este miércoles al sur de la isla canaria de El Hierro, en la zona de La Restinga, en el municipio de El Pinar, según ha informado el Instituto Geográfico Nacional (IGN).
El epicentro del seísmo se ha localizado en el mar a unos 23 kilómetros de profundidad hacia las 06.33, hora local, y, según el Instituto Geográfico Nacional, el terremoto se ha sentido en diversas poblaciones de la isla.
En esta zona en la zona se producen movimientos sísmicos con frecuencia desde que en 2011 'nació' el volcán Tagoro. Este movimiento sísmico ha estado precedido de otro, de magnitud 1,7, que se localizó también en el mar, al oeste del municipio de La Frontera y una profundidad de 15 kilómetros.
Fuentes del Centro Coordinador de Emergencias y Seguridad 112 del Gobierno de Canarias han indicado a que no se han recibido llamadas de daños por parte de la población.
