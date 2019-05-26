Un terremoto sacude Perú con magnitud 7,2 y se siente en Colombia con fuerza 8,3 según la escala Richter

Un fuerte sismo de magnitud 8,3 sacudió en la madrugada de este domingo a Colombia, sin que de momento se haya informado de víctimas o daños, informó el Servicio Geológico Colombiano.
Un boletín preliminar del organismo indica que el temblor ocurrió a las 02.40 hora local (07.40 GMT) y tuvo como epicentro un punto en el centro de Perú pero se sintió con intensidad en toda Colombia.
Por su parte, el Instituto Geofísico de Perú (IGP) informó mediante twitter de que a esa hora se registró un sismo con una magnitud de 7,2 en el Alto Amazonas peruano, a unos setenta kilómetros al sureste del distrito de Lagunas y a una profundidad de 141 kilómetros.
Un terremoto de magnitud 7,2 sacude una zona poco poblada de Amazonía peruana
Un terremoto de magnitud 7,2 en la escala de Richter sacudió en la madrugada de este domingo una zona poco poblada de la Amazonía peruana, sin que hasta el momento se haya informado de daños personales o materiales, informó el Instituto Geofísico del Perú (IGP).
El movimiento telúrico se originó a una profundidad de 141 kilómetros bajo la superficie terrestre y fue percibido con una intensidad fuerte en el municipio de Lagunas.
El temblor también se sintió en Lima, ubicada a unos 700 kilómetros al sur del epicentro, con una intensidad moderada pero una larga duración de alrededor de un minuto.
El vaivén y el temblor creciente de los cristales sacó de sus camas a los limeños alarmados ante el temor de que la intensidad fuera en aumento a medida que pasaban los segundos.
Los terremotos que ocurren en la Amazonía, que ocupa casi el 60 % del territorio de Perú, suelen originarse a gran profundidad, lo que aminora el poder de destrucción pero amplía la onda sísmica, capaz de llegar a sentirse a miles de kilómetros de distancia.
Este terremoto se produjo a cuatros días de que en Perú se realice un simulacro a nivel nacional de un sismo de gran magnitud acompañado de un tsunami en todo el litoral peruano.
Perú se ubica en la zona conocida como Cinturón de Fuego del Pacífico, donde se produce el 85 % de la actividad sísmica mundial.
