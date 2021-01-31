GRANADA
El Instituto Geográfico Nacional (IGN) ha registrado 21 terremotos durante la noche de este sábado y las primeras horas de este domingo 31 de enero, dentro del enjambre sísmico que afecta en los últimos días al área metropolitana de Granada.
La localidad de Santa Fe ha sido el epicentro de la gran mayoría de esta serie de seísmos, en concreto de 13, registrados entre las 21:36 horas y las 7:51 horas, con una intensidad que ha oscilado entre los 1,5 grados en la escala Richter del de menor magnitud de ese intervalo y los 2,5 grados que ha alcanzado un terremoto registrado a las 21:36 horas, según la información disponible en la web del IGN consultada por Europa Press.
Además de en Santa Fe, los seísmos de las últimas horas han tenido como epicentro los municipios granadinos de Atarfe, donde se han registrado cuatro, el mayor de ellos con 1,7 grados a las 1:01 horas de la madrugada, y Vegas del Genil, donde se han producido otros cuatro, el mayor con una intensidad de 1,9 a las 6:34 horas.
Previamente, a las 22:18 horas de este viernes, se registró un terremoto de magnitud 3,3 y epicentro en Santa Fe, según ha informado también el servicio de emergencias 112, que a propósito de este movimiento de tierras recibió dos llamadas de la localidad granadina de Huétor Vega y de la Policía Local de Santa Fe que informaron de haberlo sentido, aunque no constan daños por el momento, según ha informado el teléfono único de emergencias por redes sociales.
El pasado jueves por la noche, el 112 informó de que había atendido casi un centenar de avisos de distintos puntos de la provincia de Granada, 64 de ellos entre las 19:00 y las 20:00 horas, por terremotos registrados, sin que hubiera constancia de daños personales ni materiales de carácter estructural.
