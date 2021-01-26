madridActualizado:
Tres terremotos prácticamente consecutivos de magnitud 4,3, 4,2 y 4 y epicentro en municipios del área metropolitana de Granada se han dejado sentir esta noche en las zonas afectadas tres días después del temblor de 4,4 grados que sacudió, con daños materiales, Atarfe y Santa Fe.
El primer sismo se registró a las 21.36 horas con latitud 37.2156 y longitud -3.7244, y el segundo a las 21.54, con latitud 37.1511; longitud -3.7214 y una profundidad de 5 kilómetros.
El 112 ha registrado numerosas llamadas desde Churriana de la Vega; Cúllar Vega; Gójar; La Zubia; Villanueva Mesía; San Fe; Cijuela; Granada; Fuente Vaqueros; Cenes de la Vega; Atarfe, Alcalá la Real; Padul; Málaga y Jaén.
En su twitter el 112 aconseja antes de un terremoto tener preparadas linternas, agua embotellada, botiquín, radio con pilas, silbato y extintor; que se aseguren objetos y que se retiren de zonas altas; ensayar cómo actuar: salidas de emergencia, zonas seguras, cerrar llaves de paso. Así mismo, durante el terremoto, aconseja agacharse, cubrirse y agarrarse; alejarse de muebles y ventanas y retirarse de muros, postes y edificios.
Aconseja tras el seísmo usar las escaleras y nunca el ascensor; cerrar las llaves de gas, agua y electricidad; comprobar si hay heridos y no moverlos y llamar al 112 en caso de emergencia.
Investigadores del departamento de Geodinámica de la Universidad de Granada y del Instituto Andaluz de Ciencias de la Tierra han señalado que la serie de terremotos que afectan a la Vega de Granada se deben a la aproximación continua de 4 a 5 milímetros al año entre las placas eurasiática y africana.
La reciente sismicidad que afecta a esta zona del área metropolitana de Granada se caracteriza por terremotos de magnitudes pequeñas a moderadas que ocurren durante periodos discontinuos y recurrentes, ha informado este martes la UGR en un comunicado.
