Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Tetraplejia Trece personas tetrapléjicas vuelven a mover las manos tras una cirugía de "transferencia de nervios"

La operación, realizada a dieciséis personas que padecían una lesión en la médula cervical desde hace menos de 18 meses, ha conseguido que trece de ellos recuperen la movilidad en las manos.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Una persona se desplaza en silla de ruedas. EFE

Una persona se desplaza en silla de ruedas. EFE

La pérdida de la funcionalidad del tronco superior, después de una lesión en la médula espinal, puede llegar a revertirse, al menos parcialmente, al realizar una cirugía de transferencia de nervios, según esclarece un nuevo informe publicado en la revista científica The Lancet.

"La cirugía de transferencia de nervios ofrece una opción nueva y emocionante para la reanimación de la función de la extremidad superior en la tetraplejia", han explicado los investigadores al presentar su informe.

La investigación se ha centrado en un grupo de dieciséis personas tetrapléjicas de varias edades, pero con una lesión en la médula cervical temprana, es decir que se produjese hace menos de 18 meses. 

A este grupo se les realizó una intervención de transferencia de nervios simples o múltiples, en una o ambas extremidades. Además, en algunos casos las combinaron con transferencias de tendones, cuyo objetivo era restaurar la extensión del codo y  poder recuperar el agarre y la apertura de la mano.

Las intervenciones realizadas en el Hospital Austin, en Melbourne (Australia) han permitido que trece de esos pacientes puedan mover las manos y que recuperen la funcionalidad que habían perdido en estas, según las pruebas realizadas en  los 12 y los 24 meses posteriores a la cirugía.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad