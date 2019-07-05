La pérdida de la funcionalidad del tronco superior, después de una lesión en la médula espinal, puede llegar a revertirse, al menos parcialmente, al realizar una cirugía de transferencia de nervios, según esclarece un nuevo informe publicado en la revista científica The Lancet.
"La cirugía de transferencia de nervios ofrece una opción nueva y emocionante para la reanimación de la función de la extremidad superior en la tetraplejia", han explicado los investigadores al presentar su informe.
La investigación se ha centrado en un grupo de dieciséis personas tetrapléjicas de varias edades, pero con una lesión en la médula cervical temprana, es decir que se produjese hace menos de 18 meses.
A este grupo se les realizó una intervención de transferencia de nervios simples o múltiples, en una o ambas extremidades. Además, en algunos casos las combinaron con transferencias de tendones, cuyo objetivo era restaurar la extensión del codo y poder recuperar el agarre y la apertura de la mano.
Las intervenciones realizadas en el Hospital Austin, en Melbourne (Australia) han permitido que trece de esos pacientes puedan mover las manos y que recuperen la funcionalidad que habían perdido en estas, según las pruebas realizadas en los 12 y los 24 meses posteriores a la cirugía.
