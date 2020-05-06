madridActualizado:
El diario británico The Guardian publicó este pasado martes un artículo titulado La salida de España del confinamiento por la covid-19 se complica por la polarización política en el que analiza la situación de España generada por el coronavirus y la actuación de los políticos nacionales, sobre todo el papel de la oposición, en comparación con los de otros países europeos. La conclusión del diario británico es demoledora: la oposición de derechas "usa el virus como una porra mientras en otros países buscan el consenso".
La clase política española no sale bien parada en el artículo firmado por el corresponsal de The Guardian en Madrid. Ni tampoco los políticos españoles: mientras que la polarización política está al orden del día en España , en otros países las diferentes formaciones buscan el consenso.
En ese sentido, el diario inglés destaca que Pablo Casado no va a apoyar el estado de alarma. The Guardian también se refiere al líder de Vox en estos términos: "Santiago Abascal, líder del partido de extrema derecha Vox, también se niega a apoyar una extensión y ha comparado a Sánchez con un cirujano que mata a personas sanas en su mesa de operaciones", se puede leer en el artículo, que también se hace eco de la oposición de ERC a la extensión del estado de alarma.
En el artículo de Sam Jones también se menciona a Isabel Díaz Ayuso y la polémica sobre el cierre del hospital de Ifema.
Pero Jones se centra sobre todo en la polarización impulsada por la derecha. "Es posible que Sánchez y su gabinete estén mirando con envidia a través de la frontera con Portugal, donde otro gobierno minoritario socialista reconoce que el apoyo de los partidos de la oposición le ha ayudado a luchar contra Covid-19", escribe.
