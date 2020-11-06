Un joven de Bilbao, Mikel, decidió acudir el pasado 27 de octubre al instituto con falda. "Me apetecía ir a clase con un falda y ya está", aseguró. Sin embargo, al llegar al centro, algunos le han "mirado mal" hasta el punto de que uno de los profesores ha decidido interrumpir su clase para llamarle la atención y mandarle al psicólogo. "Allí me preguntaron todo el rato si me sentía mujer. Les he dicho que no me pongo ningún género, pero si me tengo que poner, soy tio", ha asegurado a través de su cuenta de TikTok.

Su testimonio se hizo viral en cuestión de horas y muchos jóvenes expresaron su apoyo a Mikel a través de las redes sociales. De hecho, a partir de ahí, algunos impulsaron la iniciativa de acudir a clase en falda, especialmente los chicos. Al día siguiente, cientos de jóvenes de toda España acudieron en falda para reivindicar que nadie debe sufrir rechazo por su forma de vestir, su apariencia o su condición sexual.



El joven aseguró que quiso vestir así siguiendo "un movimiento feminista en el que los tíos estaban llevando falda en otros países. Era una cosa que a mi me apetecía". Un día después de sus palabras, muchos usuarios subieron vídeos mostrando su apoyo a Mikel. No obstante, no solo le han apoyado alumnos, también profesores han decidido acudir a su lugar de trabajo con falda en honor al joven bilbaíno.

Las redes se inundaron de apoyo al joven

Las redes sociales se han llenado de mensajes de apoyo e, incluso, algunos se han animado a realizar ilustraciones para defenderle. "Mikel ha ido al colegio con falda porque se sentía bien y le han humillado y su profesor le ha enviado al psicólogo del colegio... Basta ya de ir por la vida con miedo a que te humillen por ser tú mismo. No se trata de llevar o no falda, se trata de ser libre y punto".