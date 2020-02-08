Estás leyendo: Al menos 12 muertos por un tiroteo en un centro comercial de Tailandia

Tiroteo Tailandia Al menos 12 muertos por un tiroteo en un centro comercial de Tailandia

El sospechoso, que se ha dado a la fuga, es un soldado que disparó contra un militar superior y otros compañeros, según informó la Policía asiática. 

Al menos doce personas han muerto durante un tiroteo este sábado en un centro comercial de la ciudad de Nakhon Ratchasima. AFP

Al menos doce personas han muerto durante un tiroteo este sábado en un centro comercial de la ciudad de Nakhon Ratchasima, en el este de Tailandia, informó la Policía.

El sospechoso, que se ha dado a la fuga, es un soldado que disparó contra un militar superior y otros compañeros, para después entrar en un centro comercial y seguir disparando de manera indiscriminada contra varias personas, informa el canal de noticias Thairath.

