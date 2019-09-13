Público
Tiroteo Tres heridos y cinco personas huidas en un tiroteo en Figueres (Girona)

Los agresores han disparado reiteradamente a una fachada de la avenida Villalonga de la ciudad y van armados con subfusiles.

Agentes de patrulla de los Mossos d'Esquadra, en una imagen de archivo. - MOSSOS D'ESQUADRA

Tres personas han resultado heridas (dos de ellas de gravedad) y los Mosssos d'Esquadra buscan a otras cinco como presuntas autoras de un tiroteo en Figueres.

Los presuntos autores del delito van armados con subfusiles, según ha avanzado Ser Catalunya, y iniciaron el tiroteo a las 20.30 horas del jueves, han informado los Mossos d'Esquadra a Europa Press.

La policía catalana trabaja con diversas hipótesis, como la venganza por un conflicto relacionado con drogas, después de que los agresores hayan disparado reiteradamente a una fachada de la avenida Villalonga de la ciudad.

Una hipótesis es la venganza por un conflicto con drogas

En el marco de la búsqueda, los Mossos han alertado a la Policía Nacional y a la Guardia Civil de la Jonquera (Girona) -zona de frontera con Francia- para evitar que los autores salgan del país.

Además, se conoce que han huido hacia Roses (Girona) con un coche, habiendo dejado abandonado otro turismo con matrícula francesa pero que en el interior llevaba matrículas de diferentes nacionalidades.

