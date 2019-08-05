Público
Tiroteos en EEUU Trump pasa de considerar a los asesinos de Texas y Ohio como "enfermos mentales" a pedir para ellos la "pena de muerte"

Quiere que  los condenados por crímenes de odio encaren  ejecuciones "rápidas". El presidente estadounidense también instó al país a condenar con "una sola voz el racismo, el fanatismo y el supremacismo blanco".

El presidente de EEUU, Donald Trump, en su comparecencia en la Casa Blanca. Efe

El presidente estadounidense, Donald Trump, se mostró "indignado y asqueado" por las matanzas de este fin de semana en Texas y Ohio, y aseguró que los condenados por crímenes de odio deberían encarar ejecuciones "rápidas".

En una declaración desde la Casa Blanca, el mandatario exigió la "pena de muerte" para los autores de los tiroteos indiscriminados, sin retrasos.

El presidente estadounidense también instó al país a condenar con "una sola voz el racismo, el fanatismo y el supremacismo blanco", especialmente en relación con el tiroteo de El Paso (Texas), que causó 20 muertos y cuyo presunto autor publicó un manifiesto contra los inmigrantes y los hispanos.

Horas antes, en unas breves declaraciones antes de embarcar en el avión presidencial que le ha devuelto a la Casa Blanca, el mandatario realizaba otras declaraciones en las que aludía a problemas de "salud mental" para referirse a los autores de las masacres.

Patrick Crusius, de 21 años, se encuentra detenido en la cárcel del condado de El Paso; mientras que Connor Betts, fue abatido durante el tiroteo en Dayton, Ohio, por las fuerzas de seguridad.

"El odio no tiene cabida en nuestro país", afirmó Trump a los periodistas antes de embarcar en el avión presidencial rumbo a Washington tras pasar el fin de semana en su club de golf de Bedminster, Nueva Jersey.

