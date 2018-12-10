FACUA Consumidores en Acción ha denunciado a la editorial Todolibro por sus libros infantiles titulados Te quiero, papá y Te quiero, mamá, de la colección Mi querida familia, porque, a juicio de esta asociación, muestran un estereotipo ofensivo hacia el papel de la mujer.
Con frases como "Te quiero mamá porque lavas mi osito de peluche cuando está sucio" o "Te quiero mamá porque consigues que mi pijama huela a limón", el papel de la madre se relaciona con las tareas del hogar, según apunta FACUA en una nota.El papel del padre, sin embargo, queda retratado como un héroe que acompaña al hijo en sus aventuras y en el descubrimiento del mundo, con frases como: "Te quiero papá porque sabes jugar a los piratas" o "Te quiero papá porque me enseñas cosas nuevas".
La asociación ha presentado sus denuncias ante la Dirección General de Consumo y Dirección General de la Mujer de la Comunidad de Madrid por estar la sede social de la editorial en esta comunidad autónoma. Cuentos como los denunciados podrían perpetuar los estereotipos de que las mujeres tienen la obligación de cuidar a los hijos y el hogar, mientras que el hombre queda fuera de estas tareas y se le asocia con una vida más divertida y de mayor relevancia social, a juicio de la asociación.
Según FACUA, este tipo de referencias culturales provoca en los niños la incompatibilidad de construir una identidad completa y permitirles ser iguales, pues normalizan situaciones distorsionadas desde una edad muy temprana.
Público, ante las acusaciones de Consumidores en Acción , ha intentado ponerse en contacto, sin éxito, con la editorial Todolibro.
