Público
Público

¿Qué es este icono?Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia

Tolatán Estos son los ocho mineros asturianos que trabajan en el rescate de Julen  

Terminados los trabajos de acondicionamiento de la plataforma para acceder al túnel vertical de 60 metros de profundidad perforado, se ha empezado a desplegar el dispositivo de rescate formado por ocho profesionales de la Brigada de Salvamento Minero llegados desde Asturias.

Publicidad
Media: 4
Votos: 2
Estos son los ocho mineros asturianos que trabajan en el rescate de Julen.

Estos son los ocho mineros asturianos que trabajan en el rescate de Julen.

La Brigada de Salvamento Minero desplazada desde Asturias ha comenzado sus trabajos para entrar en el túnel desde el que rescatar a Julen, el niño de 2 años que cayó a un pozo estrecho y profundo el pasado 13 de enero en Totalán (Málaga).

Terminados los trabajos de acondicionamiento de la plataforma para acceder al túnel vertical de 60 metros de profundidad perforado, se ha empezado a desplegar el dispositivo de rescate formado por ocho miembros de la Brigada de Salvamento Minero llegados desde Asturias.

Junto a ellos están diez guardias civiles –ocho especialistas de montaña y dos de actividades subacuáticas– y ocho bomberos del Consorcio Provincial.

Estos son los ocho mineros asturianos que que bajarán al pozo de Totalán para rescatar a Julen.

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Etiquetas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad