La Tomatina 2018 Tomatina de "récord" en Bunyol: unas 20.000 personas se lanzan 145.000 kilos de tomate

En esta ocasión, el municipio valenciano no sólo se ha teñido de rojo, también de morado, con camisetas que rinden homenaje a las mujeres víctimas de violencia de género y que han llevado miembros de la organización, también desde los propios camiones. 

29/08/2018.. Más de 20.000 personas han participado en la tradicional fiesta de 'La Tomatina' lanzándose 145.000 kilos de tomates en la localidad valenciana de Buñol. EFE/ Miguel Angel Polo

El municipio valenciano de Bunyol ha vuelto a teñir sus calles de rojo, un año más, con la Tomatina, una tradición que consiste en el lanzamiento de tomates entre los participantes, y que este año ha alcanzado un "récord" de venta de entradas, según ha explicado la alcaldesa de la localidad, Juncal Carrascosa, que ha cifrado el aforo de este 2018 en unas 20.000 personas.

Durante el recorrido se han lanzando 145.000 kilos de tomates repartidos en siete camiones. El primero ha comenzado a circular a las 10.57 horas, cuando se ha escuchado la primera carcasa, mientras que la segunda, señal de la finalización del recorrido, ha sonado a las 12.00 horas.

Bunyolencs y visitantes de todo el mundo han recibido a los camiones con cánticos de "tomate, tomate", a los que los camiones han contestado con un constante sonido del claxon. Esta, de hecho, ha sido una de las ediciones más internacionales, ya que la han visitado los embajadores de Lituania y Bangladesh, "un poco en representación de la cantidad de países que nos visitan", ha manifestado Carrascosa.

En esta ocasión, Bunyol no solo se ha teñido de rojo, también de morado, con camisetas que rinden homenaje a las mujeres víctimas de violencia de género y que han llevado miembros de la organización, también desde los propios camiones. Una de las novedades de esta edición ha sido la instauración de puntos violeta, cuyo objetivo es actuar contra los posibles casos de acoso y dar protección a las víctimas.

"Hay muy buen ambiente y no ha habido ningún incidente", ha asegurado la alcaldesa del municipio.

