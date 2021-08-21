Estás leyendo: Más de 6.000 desalojados en Barcelona en la segunda noche sin toque de queda

Los agentes dispersan a 2.500 personas en zonas de playa y 3.500 en el barrio de Gràcia, que celebra sus fiestas estos días.

Varios mossos d'Esquadra denuncian y detienen a un hombre por saltarse el toque de queda en Barcelona, Catalunya.
Varios mossos d'Esquadra denuncian y detienen a un hombre por saltarse el toque de queda en Barcelona, Catalunya. David Zorrakino / Europa Press

BARCELONA

Los Mossos d'Esquadra y la Guardia Urbana han desalojado a más de 6.000 personas en Barcelona en la segunda noche sin toque de queda, 2.500 en zonas de playa y 3.500 en el barrio de Gràcia, que celebra sus fiestas estos días.

Fuentes de la policía catalana han detallado a Efe que los agentes también dispersaron a unas 350 personas que se habían concentrado en los aledaños del Museo de Arte Contemporáneo de Barcelona (MACBA).

La policía también ha tenido que intervenir en otras localidades catalanas, sobre todo en puntos de costa, donde grupos de personas celebraban botellones de madrugada.

En todos los casos, apuntan desde los Mossos, ha bastado con la mediación de los agentes para lograr que se deshicieran las reuniones, por lo que no se ha registrado ningún incidente relevante.

El Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Cataluña (TSJC) rechazó el pasado jueves la propuesta de la Generalitat de prorrogar una semana más el toque de queda a 148 municipios y limitó la aplicación de esta restricción únicamente a 19 localidades, entre las que no se encuentran Barcelona ni su área metropolitana, ante la mejora de los datos sanitarios.

