Toro de la Vega 2019 Tordesillas celebra este martes el Toro de la Vega, sin muerte por cuarto año consecutivo

La Junta de Castilla y León decidió en 2016 prohibir la muerte del animal en público, por lo que ese año se celebró el festejo por primera vez sin lanzas y sin su nombre habitual.

La celebración del Torneo del Toro de la Vega este 12 de septiembre, en Tordesillas. EFE

Celebración del Toro de la Vega, en Tordesillas. EFE

El municipio vallisoletano de Tordesillas celebra este martes, 17 de septiembre, el encierro del Toro de la Vega y que por cuarto año consecutivo no concluirá con la muerte a lanzadas del animal.

Barco, de 570 kilogramos de peso, de pelaje negro bragado corrido y nacido en enero de 2015, fue el elegido para este festejo y saldrá a las 11.00 horas de este martes del cajón que se situará en la calle San Antolín camino de la Vega de Tordesillas y los prados de Zapardiel.

Este festejo se celebró hasta el año 2015 con la muerte del toro alanceado por los mozos que participaban a pie o a caballo. La Junta de Castilla y León decidió en 2016 prohibir la muerte del animal en público, por lo que ese año se celebró el festejo por primera vez sin lanzas y sin su nombre habitual.

En la edición de 2017 se decidió recuperar la denominación de Toro de la Vega, aunque ya sin la muerte del astado. El pasado marzo, el Tribunal Supremo ratificaba la prohibición de alancear al Toro de la Vega al inadmitir a trámite el recurso planteado por el Ayuntamiento de Tordesillas (Valladolid), contra la sentencia del Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Castilla y León (TSJCy).

