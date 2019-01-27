Torra pide "justicia, verdad y reparación" para los familiares de los condenados por consejos de guerra franquistas

El presidente de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, ha pedido "justicia, verdad y reparación" para los familiares de los condenados en consejos de guerra del franquismo, así como que se celebren actos colectivos en cada rincón de Catalunya para resarcirlos.
En un comunicado este domingo, la Generalitat ha informado de que Torra ha presidido el acto institucional de conmemoración del 80 aniversario del bombardeo de La Garriga (Barcelona) por parte de la aviación fascista, que tuvo lugar el 29 de enero de 1939 y que dejó 15 víctimas mortales.
Con este acto, organizado por el Ayuntamiento de la localidad, se quiere fomentar la recuperación y la divulgación de la memoria histórica, generar un proceso de reflexión sobre los hechos, recuperar y difundir los elementos patrimoniales relacionados con el conflicto y dignificar la memoria de las víctimas del bombardeo y sus familias.
El jefe del Govern, que ha estado acompañado de la alcaldesa de La Garriga, Meritxell Budó, ha destacado la importancia de conmemoraciones como esta sobre memoria histórica.
En el acto, que ha tenido lugar en la Iglesia de la Doma, también han intervenido la alcaldesa; el concejal de Patrimonio, Albert Benzekry; el historiador Joan Garriga, y la cantante Marina Rossell, que ha interpretado tres piezas musicales.
Una vez finalizado, el presidente y la alcaldesa han descubierto una placa en recuerdo a las 15 víctimas mortales del bombardeo, que están enterradas en la fosa común del cementerio viejo de La Garriga.
Durante su visita, el jefe del Govern también ha visitado el Ayuntamiento y el refugio antiaéreo que los vecinos de La Garriga construyeron en 1938 para protegerse de los ataques a la población.
