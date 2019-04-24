Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Torre Espacio Detenido el autor de la falsa amenaza de bomba en Torre Espacio

Un hombre de 47 años llamó a la embajada de Australia para comunicar la colocación de un artefacto. Se le atribuye también otra amenaza de artefacto explosivo el 11 de abril en la embajada de Ecuador.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
La Torre Espacio (primera desde la derecha), en una vista general de las Cuatro Torres de Madrid. - EFE

La Torre Espacio (primera desde la derecha), en una vista general de las Cuatro Torres de Madrid. - EFE

La Policía Nacional ha detenido a un hombre de 47 años y nacionalidad búlgara por la falsa amenaza de bomba el 16 abril en Torre Espacio, una de las Cuatro Torres del Paseo de la Castellana de Madrid, concretamente en la oficina de la embajada de Australia, a la que el arrestado llamó para comunicar la colocación de un artefacto.

Según informa la Dirección General de la Policía, el hombre ya había sido detenido en otra ocasión por un incidente similar al avisar de una falsa bomba colocada en una fundación alemana en Madrid y se le atribuye también otra amenaza de artefacto explosivo el 11 de abril en la embajada de Ecuador.

El supuesto autor de la amenaza fue detenido ayer por la tarde y está previsto que en las próximas horas pase a disposición judicial acusado de un delito de desorden público.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad