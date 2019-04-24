La Policía Nacional ha detenido a un hombre de 47 años y nacionalidad búlgara por la falsa amenaza de bomba el 16 abril en Torre Espacio, una de las Cuatro Torres del Paseo de la Castellana de Madrid, concretamente en la oficina de la embajada de Australia, a la que el arrestado llamó para comunicar la colocación de un artefacto.
Según informa la Dirección General de la Policía, el hombre ya había sido detenido en otra ocasión por un incidente similar al avisar de una falsa bomba colocada en una fundación alemana en Madrid y se le atribuye también otra amenaza de artefacto explosivo el 11 de abril en la embajada de Ecuador.
El supuesto autor de la amenaza fue detenido ayer por la tarde y está previsto que en las próximas horas pase a disposición judicial acusado de un delito de desorden público.
