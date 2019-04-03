Una mujer de 74 años murió este martes al mediodía en las urgencias del hospital Torrecárdenas, en Almería, tras pasar dos horas y media sin ser atendida, según ha denunciado la familia. La Junta de Andalucía ha abierto una investigación para aclarar las circunstancias del fallecimiento.

En declaraciones a los periodistas, la delegada del Gobierno andaluz en Almería, Maribel Sánchez, ha trasladado que la investigación pretende "ver exactamente qué pasó en el proceso" y ha afirmado que están "en contacto" con la familia "para que sepa en todo momento lo ocurrido". "Lamentamos el fallecimiento y el delegado de Salud ya se ha puesto en contacto con la familia", ha dicho Sánchez.

Sobre los datos que han podido trascender hasta el momento, ha precisado que "la señora fue evaluada, se le hizo triaje y estaba a la espera de que le atendiera un especialista", si bien ha declinado dar más detalles a la espera de que se pronuncien los profesionales. "Yo no estaba allí y no quiero hablar más sin que se sepa lo qué pasó", ha remarcado.

Según publica el diario La Voz de Almería, la familia ha interpuesto una denuncia ante el Juzgado de Instrucción 6 de Almería para ver si procede depurar responsabilidades por la vía penal ante la muerte. La hija de la mujer, en declaraciones al citado periódico, denuncia que su madre pasó "dos horas y media sin ser atendida por ningún médico".

La mujer, que llegó al complejo hospitalario en una ambulancia medicalizada desde una residencia por una insuficiencia respiratoria, falleció mientras esperaba y tras pasar por clasificación, donde se le asignó "un nivel prioridad dos".

La Delegación provincial de Salud ha confirmado que la paciente no llegó a ser atendida por ningún facultativo de urgencias, aunque no ha precisado el tiempo que la mujer permaneció esperando, de acuerdo a la información de La Voz de Almería. "Los médicos nos han dicho que no han podido ver a mi madre porque están saturados y que no tienen medios, pero no hay derecho, mi madre ha muerto y quizás podría seguir viva si hubiera sido atendida", ha denunciado la hija al diario.