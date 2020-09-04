madrid
El Ministerio de Igualdad ha confirmado como crimen machista la muerte de una mujer de 33 años cuyo cuerpo fue hallado sin vida el pasado 29 de agosto en la provincia de València, asesinada presuntamente por su pareja sentimental el 23 de agosto.
Con este nuevo crimen, el número de mujeres asesinadas por su pareja o expareja asciende a 31 en 2020 y a 1.064 desde 2003, fecha en la que se iniciaron las estadísticas. El Ministerio investiga también otros dos casos como posibles crímenes machistas.
Se trata de la cifra más baja desde que se realizan estadísticas en 2003, aunque cercana, pese al confinamiento a las de otros años, como 2016 o 2018, cuando se registraban por estas fechas 33 y 34 víctimas mortales, respectivamente. En 2019, a estas alturas del año, habían sido asesinadas 43 mujeres.
La última víctima no tenía ni hijas ni hijos menores de edad y no existían denuncias previas por violencia de género, al igual que las otras 25 asesinadas en lo que va de año.
Del total de las víctimas, veinte eran españolas y 24 de ellas convivían con su presunto asesino. De los agresores, seis de ellos se suicidaron y cinco de ellos lo intentaron sin éxito.
Por comunidades autónomas, Andalucía y Catalunya son las que concentran un mayor número de casos con seis fallecidas cada una, seguidas de Comunidad Valenciana, con cuatro, y Castilla-La Mancha, con tres. Galicia, Canarias, Comunidad de Madrid y Murcia tienen dos víctimas cada una y Asturias, Baleares, Castilla y León y País Vasco con una.
