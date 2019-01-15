Público
Totalán (Málaga) El padre del niño atrapado en un pozo: "Muchos tuits de apoyo, muchos votos, pero ningún medio"

Julen lleva atrapado más de 40 horas en un pozo de unos 25 centímetros de diámetro a más de 100 metros de profundidad, lo que ha llevado a su padre a criticar los mensajes de apoyo mientras, desde su punto de vista, no llegan los medios necesarios para rescatar al pequeño.

Operativo de rescate formado en torno al pozo en el que se encuentra el niño de 2 años a más de cien metros de profundidad | Álvaro Cabrera / EFE

El padre de Julen, el niño que permanece atrapado en un pozo en Totalán (Málaga) ha mostrado este martes su descontento con las tareas de rescate que se están llevando a cabo para recuperar al pequeño y que se extienden desde hace más de 30 horas. "Muchos tuits de apoyo, muchos votos, pero medios ninguno", ha señalado José Rosello en declaraciones a Telecinco.

Rosello ha expresado también la angustia que es estar esperando durante 30 horas a que saquen a su hijo del pozo. "No pongáis que está viniendo ni el alcalde ni nadie, poned que no están haciendo una p... mierda. Que lleva 30 horas un niño metido en un pozo, que estamos muriéndonos", ha lamentado. "Nadie puede ponerse en mi piel", ha añadido en declaraciones a Antena 3, al tiempo que ha asegura que él y su mujer están "muertos".

El operativo, formado por un centenar de efectivos, continúa las tareas para rescatar al menor de dos años que el pasado domingo cayó en un pozo de más de 100 metros de profundidad en Totalán (Málaga).

