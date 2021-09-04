Estás leyendo: Una trabajadora de un juzgado de Bizkaia es suspendida de empleo y sueldo por ayudar a su hija a montar una fiesta de Nochevieja en las dependencias judiciales

Público
Público

Una trabajadora de un juzgado de Bizkaia es suspendida de empleo y sueldo por ayudar a su hija a montar una fiesta de Nochevieja en las dependencias judiciales

La secretaria del juzgado es madre de una de las jóvenes que se encontraba en el interior de las instalaciones y facilitó las llaves de las dependencias a su hija.

Imagen del Ayuntamiento de Santurtzi, en Bizkaia.
Imagen del Ayuntamiento de Santurtzi, en Bizkaia.

La secretaria del Juzgado de Paz de Santurtzi (Bizkaia) ha sido suspendida cinco años de empleo y sueldo por la celebración la pasada Nochevieja de una fiesta ilegal en las dependencias judiciales, entre cuyos participantes se encontraba una hija de la funcionaria.

Fuentes del Gobierno Vasco han confirmado a Efe que la dirección de la Administración de Justicia del Ejecutivo autónomo abrió entonces un expediente disciplinario a la funcionaria, que se ha resuelto con la suspensión de cinco años de empleo y sueldo para la profesional.

Los hechos sucedieron la pasada Nochevieja fuera del toque de queda marcado por la pandemia de coronavirus, cuando vecinos alertaron a la Policía Municipal de Santurtzi de que veían entrar y salir a personas del juzgado.

Según detalla el diario El Correo, los agentes que acudieron al lugar identificaron a cinco jóvenes, a quienes localizaron en la sala de vistas del juzgado, donde, asimismo, había un perro y mochilas con alcohol en su interior.

La secretaria del juzgado es madre de una de las jóvenes que se encontraba en el interior de las instalaciones y facilitó las llaves de las dependencias a su hija, según el mismo periódico.

Según fuentes cercanas al caso, la secretaria de las dependencias judiciales ha cometido una falta considerada muy grave por la utilización de su condición de funcionaria para la obtención de un beneficio indebido para sí o un tercero.

Más noticias

Etiquetas

selección público