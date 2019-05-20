Trabajadores del Metro de Barcelona volverán a hacer huelga este lunes para protestar contra la gestión del amianto en la red que está haciendo Transports Metropolitans de Barcelona (TMB), en una nueva jornada con paros a la que se sumará también la prevista para el viernes.
El servicio ha funcionado al 40% entre las 7.00 y las 9.00 horas, con intervalos de entre seis y diez minutos en las líneas convencionales y de entre 14 y 27 en las automáticas. Entre las 16.00 y las 18.00 horas el servicio funcionará de nuevo al 40% y pasarán cada entre ocho y 13 minutos en las convencionales y de 14 a 27 en las automáticas.
Fuera de estas franjas el servicio funcionará con normalidad hasta el último paro, que será entre las 21.35 y las 23.35 horas, cuando los intervalos de paso serán de hasta 62 minutos en las líneas convencionales y de 55 en las automáticas, por lo que los trenes circularán según un horario que se podrá consultar en la web de TMB.
TMB sostuvo el viernes que el servicio se verá afectado de forma considerable y que "no podrá garantizar el derecho a la movilidad de la ciudadanía" durante los paros, en los que cree que la oferta será insuficiente, siguiendo los servicios mínimos fijados por la Generalitat. Por este motivo, la empresa recomienda evitar utilizar el suburbano durante los paros y buscar medios alternativos para desplazarse, y recuerda que desde enero ya ha habido siete huelgas parciales de Metro.
La huelga de Metro ha obligado a regular los accesos a las estaciones de la L5 de Sagrada Família y La Sagrera para evitar aglomeraciones, según ha informado TMB, que ha pedido a los pasajeros que se distribuyan por el anden y sigan las indicaciones del personal de seguridad.
