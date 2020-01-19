Público
Huelga Barajas Los trabajadores de limpieza de Barajas, en huelga indefinida desde este lunes

La huelga, que coincide con la semana de Fitur, ha sido convocada por los sindicatos USO, CCOO y CGT y está prevista que sea secundada por los 260 trabajadores que componen el servicio de limpieza de las terminales 1, 2 y 3 del aeropuerto madrileño. 

Interior de la Terminal 4 del aeropuerto Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas.

Interior de la Terminal 4 del aeropuerto Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas en imagen de archivo. EFE

Los trabajadores del servicio de limpieza de las terminales 1, 2 y 3 del aeropuerto Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas comienzan mañana una huelga indefinida para exigir la ampliación de la plantilla y mejoras sociales y económicas.

El comité de empresa de Sacyr Facilities, la compañía adjudicataria del servicio de limpieza en las tres citadas terminales de Barajas, convocó el pasado 8 de enero esta huelga indefinida ante la falta de respuestas por parte de la dirección.

Unos 260 trabajadores están llamados por los sindicatos convocantes USO, CGT y CCOO a denunciar el incumplimiento de los acuerdos de centros y del nuevo expediente de limpieza. En un comunicado, el sindicato con mayoría en el comité de empresa, USO, reclama también a la compañía la cobertura de bajas, vacaciones y excedencias. 

