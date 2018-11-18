Público
Público

¿Qué es este icono?Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia

Tráfico Las carreteras convencionales se cobran cada año la vida de un millar de personas

Los excesos de velocidad son la primera de las causas de los accidentes mortales en este tipo de vías, además de las distracciones al volante y el consumo de drogas y alcohol.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Imagen de archivo de un accidente de tráfico. EFE

Imagen de archivo de un accidente de tráfico. EFE

Más de mil personas mueren cada año en accidentes de tráfico en las carreteras convencionales de España, según informa la DGT. Una cifra que implica que el 77% de los fallecidos en siniestros se den este tipo de vías que no tienen separación física entre los diferentes sentidos de circulación.

Es por ello que la DGT ha puesto en marcha una campaña de controles las carreteras convencionales con el fin de prevenir accidentes. El riesgo de accidente de las carreteras convencionales es un 3,6 veces superior al de las autovías y autopistas.

El Observatorio Nacional de Seguridad Vial detalla que el 36% de los accidentes mortales se dan en la salida de la vía. Un porcentaje que se traduce en 367 muertes el pasado 2017. 

Por otro lado, los excesos de velocidad se presentan como uno de los factores más comunes de accidente mortal junto a las distracciones. Asimismo, el 47% de los conductores implicados en accidentes ocurridos en el año 2017, informa el Observatorio, estaban bajo los efectos del alcohol o las drogas.

El segundo tipo ed accidente mortal más común fueron las colisiones frontales, que supusieron 285 fallecidos. Tanto es así que siete de cada diez accidentes de este tipo ocurrieron por distracciones en los conductores que les llevaron a invadir el carril contrario.

Por otro lado, las colisiones frontolaterales, habituales en los cruces e intersecciones, se llevaron consigo 149 vidas el pasado 2017. Finalmente, los atropellos, concluye el informe, han supuesto la muerte de 54 personas durante el año pasado.

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Etiquetas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad