La Dirección General de Tráfico (DGT) está estudiando la posibilidad de no quitar puntos cuando se mira el teléfono móvil si el vehículo está parado ante un semáforo, según han confirmado fuentes de este organismo, dependiente del Ministerio del Interior.
Este pasado lunes, el director de la DGT, Pere Navarro, anunciaba que el Gobierno está estudiando subir la sanción por chatear con el móvil mientras se conduce. En concreto, planteana una retirada de entre 4 y 6 puntos en lugar de los 3 que actualmente supone la multa por este tipo de acción al volante.
"Chatear conduciendo con el móvil, de 3 puntos va a subir a más puntos, entre 4 y 6 está la discusión", aseguró Navarro, argumentando que las distracciones se han posicionado como primera causa de accidente mortal en España, por delante incluso del consumo de alcohol o la velocidad.
"Estas distracciones tienen un nombre, el uso excesivo o inadecuado del móvil", sentenció.
