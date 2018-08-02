Público
Tráfico de droga Detenida una pareja que usaba a su hija de 14 años como "correo" de droga 

La menor ha sido trasladada a dependencias policiales y pasará a disposición de la Fiscalía de Menores.

Agente de la Policía Nacional. / Europa Press

La Policía Nacional ha detenido en Elche (Alicante) a una pareja acusada de utilizar a su hija de 14 años como "correo" para distribuir la droga que vendían los padres entre sus clientes, según un comunicado de la Comisaria Provincial.

El domicilio en el que residían los arrestados, junto a la menor de 14 años y otros dos niños, de 2 y 4 años, era empleado como 'narco sala' para "ofrecer un servicio integral" a los clientes que compraban la droga y la consumían en esa vivienda, han explicado las citadas fuentes.

Fue una patrulla de la Brigada de Seguridad Ciudadana la que se percató del "negocio" que habían montado los detenidos, quienes, "sin salir de su domicilio ni mancharse las manos, utilizaban a su hija menor de edad" para realizar las entregas de la droga, ya que pasaba "desapercibida a los ojos de la Policía" debido a "su inocente apariencia", según las mismas fuentes.

Los hechos tuvieron lugar cuando una dotación policial acudió al edificio donde vivía la pareja para localizar a otro vecino que se encontraba huido de la justicia.

Aunque no pudieron hallar al fugado en su casa, los agentes observaron en el momento en que se marchaban del inmueble cómo una niña salía de otro domicilio y le hacía entrega a un toxicómano de un envoltorio blanco, entregándole éste a su vez un billete.

Tras ver la transacción, la dotación retuvo a la menor y, junto a otra patrulla de uniforme, que fuera del edificio había intervenido la droga al comprador, subió al domicilio desde el cual la había visto salir.

En el interior del domicilio estaban la pareja arrestada y un toxicómano que acababa de consumir la droga comprada.

Los agentes detuvieron a la pareja, que fue puesta posteriormente a disposición judicial acusada de un presunto delito de tráfico de drogas, y trasladaron a la niña de 14 años a dependencias policiales para ponerla a disposición de la Fiscalía de Menores.

