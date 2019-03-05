Más de 250 agentes de la Guardia Civil, la Policía Nacional y la Agencia Tributaria participan este martes en un amplio dispositivo desplegado con motivo de una investigación contra el narcotráfico, el contrabando y el blanqueo de capitales en el Campo de Gibraltar.
Según han informado a Europa Press fuentes de la investigación, en el marco de las actuaciones, coordinadas por la Audiencia Nacional y declaradas secretas, se están llevando a cabo 11 registros en los municipios gaditanos de Algeciras, Los Barrios y Alcalá de los Gazules.
Esta nueva operación se enmarca dentro del Plan Especial de Seguridad para el Campo de Gibraltar que desarrolla la Secretaría de Estado de Seguridad del Ministerio del Interior.
