Público
Público

¿Qué es este icono?Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia

Tráfico de drogas Más de 250 agentes participan en una operación contra el narcotráfico en el Campo de Gibraltar

La Guardia Civil, Policía Nacional y Agencia Tributaria están realizando este martes en una operación contra el narcotráfico donde se están realizando hasta 11 registros.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Más de 250 agentes en una operación contra el narcotráfico con 11 registros en el Campo de Gibraltar. Europa Press

Más de 250 agentes en una operación contra el narcotráfico con 11 registros en el Campo de Gibraltar. Europa Press

Más de 250 agentes de la Guardia Civil, la Policía Nacional y la Agencia Tributaria participan este martes en un amplio dispositivo desplegado con motivo de una investigación contra el narcotráfico, el contrabando y el blanqueo de capitales en el Campo de Gibraltar.

Según han informado a Europa Press fuentes de la investigación, en el marco de las actuaciones, coordinadas por la Audiencia Nacional y declaradas secretas, se están llevando a cabo 11 registros en los municipios gaditanos de Algeciras, Los Barrios y Alcalá de los Gazules.

Esta nueva operación se enmarca dentro del Plan Especial de Seguridad para el Campo de Gibraltar que desarrolla la Secretaría de Estado de Seguridad del Ministerio del Interior. 

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Etiquetas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad