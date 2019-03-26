La Policía Nacional ha desarticulado en Ceuta una organización dedicada al tráfico ilegal de migrantes marroquíes hacía la península Ibérica y detiene a 17 miembros, entre los que se encuentran los máximos responsables, interviniendo alrededor de 10.000 euros y diverso material para efectuar el transporte.
Según detalla el Ministerio del Interior en un comunicado, la operación dio comienzo en octubre de 2018, cuando la Policía fue informada del paso de migrantes de forma irregular hacia la península al frustrar los intentos de alguna de estas embarcaciones.
La red cobraba alrededor de 1.500 euros por persona
en cada viaje
Para eludir el descubrimiento del entramado criminal, cuando el viaje era interceptado por la Policía, afectado por circunstancias climatológicas o de infraestructuras, un sicario de la organización amenazaba a los migrantes para que no exigiesen la devolución de su dinero, según asegura la nota de prensa.
Así, la red cobraba alrededor de 1.500 euros por persona en cada viaje. Viajes en los que, al llegar a Ceuta, los migrantes se ocultaban en casas pateras esperando a poder reunirse en lugares discretos de la costa y poder embarcar.
En las ocasiones en que no pudieron ser embarcados, según fuentes de interior, los agentes comprobaron que los miembros del grupo amenazaban e intimidaban a los que reclamaban la devolución del dinero.
