"Son los datos más terribles que hemos registrado desde 2007. Si el Estado español no toma medidas, podemos acabar el año con 4.000 víctimas mortales en las fronteras". La activista, periodista y portavoz de Caminando Fronteras, Helena Maleno, es tajante: "Está siendo un año horroroso, por eso pedimos al Gobierno español que se tomen medidas para que se pare esto ya".
La organización, referencia para las personas migrantes que están a la deriva en el mar y para sus familia, ha presentado este jueves su balance de víctimas mortales en su travesía migratoria hacia España. Cifra en 2.087 el número de personas muertas o desaparecidas en el mar en los seis primeros meses de 2021, un aumento del 526% con respecto al mismo período del año pasado, con la ruta hacia Canarias como epicentro de la tragedia. 1.922 fallecidos o desaparecidos ha contabilizado en la ruta más mortífera y peligrosa, un total de 57 naufragios.
Los datos son alarmantes y trágicos, los peores de todos los recuentos que han presentado desde 2014 y que han obtenido gracias a la información que les dan las propias personas cuando les llaman alertando del peligro de naufragio, y también de los familiares que los buscan o quieren saber si la patera o cayuco en la que viajaban sus seres queridos ha sido rescatada o se ha perdido en el océano para siempre.
