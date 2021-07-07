Estás leyendo: Las muertes se disparan en la ruta Canaria: casi 2.000 víctimas en seis meses, según Caminando Fronteras

Público
Público

Tragedias migratorias Las muertes se disparan en la ruta Canaria: casi 2.000 víctimas en seis meses, según Caminando Fronteras

La organización presenta en su monitoreo semestral "los datos más terribles" hasta la fecha en las rutas migratorias hacia España, con 2.087 muertos o desaparecidos en el primer semestre del año, casi tantas como en todo el 2020. Alertan del impacto de la crisis diplomática entre Marruecos y España, que está lastrando la coordinación en rescates.

Dos trabajadores de los equipos de rescate, junto a una embarcación neumática en cuyo naufragio murieron cuatro personas y 41 fueron rescatadas el pasado junio en Órzola, Lanzarote.
Dos trabajadores de los equipos de rescate, junto a una embarcación neumática en cuyo naufragio murieron cuatro personas y 41 fueron rescatadas el pasado junio en Órzola, Lanzarote. Borja Suarez / reuters

madrid

Actualizado:

"Son los datos más terribles que hemos registrado desde 2007. Si el Estado español no toma medidas, podemos acabar el año con 4.000 víctimas mortales en las fronteras". La activista, periodista y portavoz de Caminando Fronteras, Helena Maleno, es tajante: "Está siendo un año horroroso, por eso pedimos al Gobierno español que se tomen medidas para que se pare esto ya".

La organización, referencia para las personas migrantes que están a la deriva en el mar y para sus familia, ha presentado este jueves su balance de víctimas mortales en su travesía migratoria hacia España. Cifra en 2.087 el número de personas muertas o desaparecidas en el mar en los seis primeros meses de 2021, un aumento del 526% con respecto al mismo período del año pasado, con la ruta hacia Canarias como epicentro de la tragedia. 1.922 fallecidos o desaparecidos ha contabilizado en la ruta más mortífera y peligrosa, un total de 57 naufragios.

Los datos son alarmantes y trágicos, los peores de todos los recuentos que han presentado desde 2014 y que han obtenido gracias a la información que les dan las propias personas cuando les llaman alertando del peligro de naufragio, y también de los familiares que los buscan o quieren saber si la patera o cayuco en la que viajaban sus seres queridos ha sido rescatada o se ha perdido en el océano para siempre.

(Habrá ampliación)

Más noticias

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público