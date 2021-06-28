El presidente de República Checa, Milos Zeman, ha calificado este domingo a los transexuales de "repugnantes" al ser preguntado sobre la polémica ley de Hungría contra la pedofilia que reduce significativamente el contenido y espacio LGTBI en colegios y medios de comunicación.

"Toda operación es un riesgo y estas personas transexuales son intrínsecamente repugnantes para mí", ha dicho el presidente checo en una entrevista con Prima TV recogida por el portal checo 'iDNES.cz'. "Puedo entender a gays y lesbianas ¿pero sabes a quién no entiendo en absoluto? A los transexuales", ha declarado Zeman, a lo que ha añadido que "si fuera un poco más joven, organizaría una gran manifestación de heterosexuales en Praga". Asimismo, se ha referido a que le molestan las manifestaciones feministas y el movimiento #MeToo.

Respecto a la ley aprobada en Budapest, Zeman no ve "ninguna razón para no estar de acuerdo" con el primer ministro húngaro, Viktor Orban, ya que, según Zeman, lo que se busca con esta ley es que los padres y sus hijos no sean manipulados respecto a la educación sexual. En este sentido, ha considerado que la Unión Europea y sus estados miembros no deberían involucrarse en los asuntos de Hungría. La normativa de Hungría, que fue aprobada por el Parlamento del país con tan solo un voto en contra y que ha sido tachada de "vergüenza" desde la UE, considera que la protección de la infancia pasa por "la identidad propia según el sexo de nacimiento de los menores" y supone un paso más hacia la completa invisibilización del colectivo LGTBI.