La red de Metro funcionará desde las 5.00 horas del lunes hasta que finalice el servicio del martes a medianoche.

Transports Metropolitans de Barcelona (TMB) Archivo

El Metro de Barcelona funcionará 43 horas seguidas al abrir durante toda la noche del lunes al martes por ser Fin de Año para facilitar los desplazamientos rápidos y seguros de los ciudadanos de Barcelona y su área metropolitana, ha informado Transports Metropolitans de Barcelona (TMB).

La red de Metro funcionará desde las 5.00 horas del lunes hasta que finalice el servicio del martes a medianoche, y TMB ha previsto un dispositivo especial en el que los trenes circularán en intervalos de entre cuatro y cinco minutos en la L1, L3 y L4 y de entre siete y ocho en la L2 y L5 hasta las 2.00 horas del martes, y pasarán a circular cada cinco minutos en la L4 y cada siete o nueve minutos en el resto de líneas convencionales hasta las 5.00 horas.

Para llegar al acto de entrada de año que promueve el Ayuntamiento en la avenida Maria Cristina, TMB recomienda usar el Metro --las estaciones de Espanya (L1 y L3), y también Hostafrancs (L1), Tarragona (L3), Rocafort (L1) y Poble Sec (L3)--, en el que un dispositivo especial de personal regulará los flujos al inicio y final de la fiesta, que provocará afectaciones a líneas de bus como la 13, la 23 y la 150

