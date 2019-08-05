Un conductor de autobús que cubre el trayecto Las Rozas-Madrid ha negado el acceso a una joven de 15 años en el parque París, a las afueras de la capital, porque no disponía de cambio de 20 euros.
“La ha dejado sola y llorando en la calle”, ha denunciado a través de Twitter la periodista Marina Vicens, que aclaró además que la menor es amiga de su hija. “Yo no iba en el autobús. Mi hija recibió la llamada angustiada de su amiga”, respondió a los usuarios que cuestionaban por qué no había ayudado ella a la joven.
A las doce y media de la noche, el conductor del último autobús 629 de @AutoPeriferia, que une Madrid con Las Rozas, no ha dejado subir a una niña de quince años porque no tenía cambio de 20 euros. La ha dejado SOLA y llorando en la calle (en el parque París) @jdelauz— Marina M. Vicens (@marinamartinezv) August 1, 2019
"A las doce y media de la noche, el conductor del último autobús 629 de @AutoPeriferia, que une Madrid con Las Rozas, no ha dejado subir a una niña de quince años porque no tenía cambio de 20 euros. La ha dejado SOLA y llorando en la calle (en el parque París)", aseguró Vicens.
Desde la empresa de transportes se han pronunciado y han asegurado que el conductor solo cumplió con la normativa.
Buenos días Marina; en primer lugar queremos agradecerle que haya puesto en nuestro conocimiento este caso el cual estudiaremos de inmediato. Pero nos gustaría subrayar que el conductor únicamente cumpliría con el Art. 21 del CRTM: https://t.co/xN49LKqvuD pic.twitter.com/0grt991auj— Auto Periferia (@AutoPeriferia) August 2, 2019
